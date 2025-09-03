Donald Trump Shifts US Space Command HQ To Alabama, Reacts To Health Rumors After Weeks-Long Absence (Video)

US Colleges Face Financial Struggles As Trump Policies Trigger Drop In International Student Numbers | File Pic

US President Donald Trump announced that the US Space Command headquarters will be relocated to Huntsville, Alabama, reversing the earlier decision by Joe Biden. Speaking at a press conference at the White House after a weeks-long absence on September 3, Trump said he was “thrilled” to move the command center to Huntsville, which he described as “forever to be known as Rocket City.”

🚨 JUST IN: Pete Hegseth reveals the military, DOD inspector general, and auditor general verified FIVE YEARS AGO the US Space Command HQ would best be located in Huntsville, Alabama...



BUT BIDEN MOVED IT TO COLORADO ANYWAY



Biden WEAKENED our military just to help his Democrat… pic.twitter.com/TeZ38ioWn1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 2, 2025

The announcement came amid growing speculation about his health. Over the weekend, online rumors claiming “Trump is dead” went viral, sparking questions on whether he was preparing to resign. On September 1, Trump broke his silence, addressing the speculation while dismissing concerns.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The White House confirmed that the 79-year-old president has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) but clarified that he remains in “excellent health” and continues to carry out his duties without hindrance. Officials stressed that the condition is being managed through treatment and will not interfere with his daily functioning.

‘Trump is Dead’, ‘Is Trump resigning’ were the trends over the last weeks on social media as many made speculation after his disappearance from press briefings since August 26. This also come amid his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

Notably, the President’s scheduled press conference was delayed by nearly 15–20 minutes amid health rumours, during which internet users flooded social media with memes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The president delivered his remarks alongside Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Alabama Senators Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt, and other officials.