Does cancellation of EPL matches amid coronavirus threat deny Liverpool first title in 30 years?

All professional football in the UK has officially been suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Premier League have announced that the 2019/20 season has been postponed until April 3 at the earliest.

It's thought likely that another suspension will be forthcoming, which means there is a huge amount of uncertainty about how the rest of the campaign will pan out. There are even fears, at present unfounded, that it could be declared null and void altogether.

That would present a disaster for champions-elect Liverpool, who are just two wins away from wrapping up their first title in 30 years.