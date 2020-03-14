Does cancellation of EPL matches amid coronavirus threat deny Liverpool first title in 30 years?

All professional football in the UK has officially been suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The Premier League have announced that the 2019/20 season has been postponed until April 3 at the earliest.
It's thought likely that another suspension will be forthcoming, which means there is a huge amount of uncertainty about how the rest of the campaign will pan out. There are even fears, at present unfounded, that it could be declared null and void altogether.
That would present a disaster for champions-elect Liverpool, who are just two wins away from wrapping up their first title in 30 years.
Officially, football will be back on April 4. In reality, that is unlikely. It's even been claimed there is "no chance" of fixtures taking place that weekend. The Premier League needed to make a snap decision, which is why they have implemented a short-term postponement, but it is almost certainly going to be extended.
The Premier League said it was business as usual - what changed?
On Thursday night, a Premier League statement insisted games would be going ahead this weekend. That prompted fury from several teams, not least because Leicester had three players showing symptoms and in self-isolation and were due to play Watford on Saturday. Not only was it unsafe for the game to be played, Watford's relegation rivals feared the Foxes would be weakened.
The turning point was Arsenal's announcement that Mikel Arteta has contracted coronavirus. Suddenly, a league meeting was announced for the following day and postponement then became inevitable.
