AcidAttack trends on Twitter, here's why

The youth, who had made him scarce in a well-planned manner after flinging acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru last month and seriously injured her, was finally nabbed by the Karnataka Police from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai city, where he had disguised himself as a religious seer, officials said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old acid victim has been shifted to general ward following the recovery in her health, 16 days after treatment in Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The accused had went about clad in saffron and pretended to be a spiritual man. Police personnel also went to the ashram as devotees and after observing and working tirelessly managed to get clues about him and finally nabbed him.

The accused perpetrated the shocking acid attack on a working woman in Bengaluru on April 28. Nagesh, who was waiting in an auto near the workplace of the female in Sunkadakatte, had chased and poured acid on her. The woman sustained 35 per cent burn injuries. The police said that the accused studied in the same school with the victim in SSLC (Class 10). He had proposed to her but she outrightly rejected him, and he had attacked her.

Acid attack victims to get shelter, site: Karnataka CM



Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the state government would issue an order to distribute sites and houses for the acid attack victims, adding an assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh would also be given.

"Acid attack victims undergo acute mental agony and rejection by the society. It is the responsibility of the government to rush to their aid. In this regard, their monthly pension has been raised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000. Apart from this, they would be provided site and housing. Financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh for self- employment so that they could lead a life of dignity on their own," Bommai said.

Reiterating his commitment to make the administration responsive and take the services to the doors of the citizens, Bommai said: "The programme to deliver revenue documents to the doors of the farmers has been launched. This will help over 50 lakh families.

"The social security pensions should be delivered at the doors of the beneficiaries. The new initiative would fulfil this objective. New dynamism is being induced into the functioning of the Revenue department," he added.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:03 AM IST