Laxmi Agarwal absent from 'Chhapaak' trailer launch: Where is the real acid attack survivor?

The makers of ‘Chhapaak’ unveiled its trailer today featuring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. The Meghna Gulzar directorial was the much awaited film ever since Padukone’s first look was unveiled earlier this year.

The two minutes twenty seconds trailer shows the horrifying crime that changed the life of an ordinary girl, Malti (Deepika Padukone), who was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. Through her story, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled and the face is irreparably burnt.

While the protagonists graced the trailer launch, Laxmi Agarwal, the real acid attack survivor on whom this film is based upon, was absent from the event. According to sources, the makers intend to have another event with her, probably in Delhi.