Laxmi Agarwal absent from 'Chhapaak' trailer launch: Where is the real acid attack survivor?

The makers of ‘Chhapaak’ unveiled its trailer today featuring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. The Meghna Gulzar directorial was the much awaited film ever since Padukone’s first look was unveiled earlier this year.
The two minutes twenty seconds trailer shows the horrifying crime that changed the life of an ordinary girl, Malti (Deepika Padukone), who was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. Through her story, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled and the face is irreparably burnt.
While the protagonists graced the trailer launch, Laxmi Agarwal, the real acid attack survivor on whom this film is based upon, was absent from the event. According to sources, the makers intend to have another event with her, probably in Delhi.
Sharing her views on the first look, Agarwal had told ANI: “It gives me immense happiness that a movie is being made on my life.” Extending her gratitude to Gulzar and Padukone, she said: “I am delighted that they have taken up such a sensitive issue to take up with the audience.”
Asked if she is involved in the making of the film, Agarwal said: “Yes, I am very much involved in the film. Gulzar has spent a lot of time with me to understand my life. She knows my entire history. I am confident that the movie will reflect my story the way it is.”
Talking about the kind of impact the movie will have on the society, she said: “Whenever any issue is picked up by the celebrities, people tend to pay attention to that. Now that the entire story will be narrated through the movie, I am sure the people will watch it and be sensitised.”
Produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu, and Meghna Gulzar, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.
