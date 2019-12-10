‘Chhapaak’ Trailer Launch: Deepika Padukone's all-black avatar can ward off all kinds of evil

Deepika Padukone is a bonafide trailblazer. From being a stellar actor to venturing her talent into being a producer, Deepika is donning many hats. She is one actress who knows how to turn heads every time she steps out, and always makes a statement with her fashion choices. The leggy lass is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful leading actresses in the industry.
Deepika is all set to sparkle on the big screen with Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The entire star cast arrived for the trailer launch today. DP as usual stunned in a solid black dress, and paired it with a funky pair of sandals and diamond earrings.
'Chhapaak' is based on the life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and also stars Vikrant Massey. As the central idea of the film is very sensitive, Meghna recently talked about her encounter with acid attack victims. "When I came across a few such incidents [of acid attack], it got stuck in my head that this is happening and there’s a world of these girls, who’ve been attacked by acid, or are acid attack survivors. And we don’t know much about them. More than knowing, it’s to understand why it happens and how it can be prevented. Actually, in a way, it is life worse than death,” she said.
Watch the trailer below:
Earlier, Deepika had said Chhapaak has been the toughest and most emotional project of her career. She further added that she used to think her earlier (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) projects were really different. However playing the role of an acid attack survivor, sitting for hour long make up and prosthetics session was really exhausting. She even added that it would take hours to take off the prosthetics and that made her feel those burns emotionally.
During an in depth conversation at an event called The Print’s Off the Cuff, the actress was asked whether she burnt the prosthetics on the last day of the filming, she said, “I took the piece of the prosthetics, took alcohol, went to a corner and burnt it.”
On work front, Deepika will also be seen in Kabir Khan directorial '83 where will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's (played by Ranveer Singh) wife Romi Dev.
