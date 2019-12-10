‘Chhapaak’ Trailer Launch: Deepika Padukone's all-black avatar can ward off all kinds of evil

Earlier, Deepika had said Chhapaak has been the toughest and most emotional project of her career. She further added that she used to think her earlier (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) projects were really different. However playing the role of an acid attack survivor, sitting for hour long make up and prosthetics session was really exhausting. She even added that it would take hours to take off the prosthetics and that made her feel those burns emotionally.

During an in depth conversation at an event called The Print’s Off the Cuff, the actress was asked whether she burnt the prosthetics on the last day of the filming, she said, “I took the piece of the prosthetics, took alcohol, went to a corner and burnt it.”

On work front, Deepika will also be seen in Kabir Khan directorial '83 where will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's (played by Ranveer Singh) wife Romi Dev.