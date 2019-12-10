Please call Ranveer, we can't see Deepika crying at 'Chhapaak' trailer launch

Deepika Padukone was recently at the her upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' trailer launch and the actress went emotional talking about the movie after the trailer was launched.
Deepika, who has never kept back her emotions in front of the paparazzi and is quite open when it comes to letting them out was seen weeping at the trailer launch. She coulnd't hold back her tears and smudged all her make-up.
Meanwhile, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar was seen consoling the actress to calm her down.
DP as usual stunned in a solid black dress, and paired it with a funky pair of sandals and diamond earrings for the launch. The entire cast was present at the launch.
'Chhapaak' is based on the life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and also stars Vikrant Massey. As the central idea of the film is very sensitive, Meghna recently talked about her encounter with acid attack victims.
"When I came across a few such incidents [of acid attack], it got stuck in my head that this is happening and there’s a world of these girls, who’ve been attacked by acid, or are acid attack survivors. And we don’t know much about them. More than knowing, it’s to understand why it happens and how it can be prevented. Actually, in a way, it is life worse than death,” she said.
During an in depth conversation at an event called The Print’s Off the Cuff, the actress was asked whether she burnt the prosthetics on the last day of the filming, she said, “I took the piece of the prosthetics, took alcohol, went to a corner and burnt it.”
On work front, Deepika will also be seen in Kabir Khan directorial '83 where will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's (played by Ranveer Singh) wife Romi Dev.
