Please call Ranveer, we can't see Deepika crying at 'Chhapaak' trailer launch

Deepika Padukone was recently at the her upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' trailer launch and the actress went emotional talking about the movie after the trailer was launched.

Deepika, who has never kept back her emotions in front of the paparazzi and is quite open when it comes to letting them out was seen weeping at the trailer launch. She coulnd't hold back her tears and smudged all her make-up.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar was seen consoling the actress to calm her down.