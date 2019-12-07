'Difficulty of a subject makes me work better': Meghna Gulzar shares her journey through 'Chhapaak'

Meghna Gulzar who's known for her choice of films ever since she has made her debut, now the prolific director is all geared up for her passion project Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone.

Back in 2016, when Meghna Gulzar first met Laxmi Agarwal (an acid attack survivor) and talking about the first impression about Laxmi Agarwal that Meghna received she said, “far more introverted and closed as a person than what she is today. She was nowhere in the limelight,”.

As the central idea of the film Chhapaak is very sensitive and the director Meghna Gulzar talks about the depth of being an acid attack survival. "I literally searched for her. At that time, I was looking for subjects after Talvar (2015). So, when I came across a few such incidents [of acid attack], it got stuck in my head that this is happening and there's a world of these girls, who've been attacked by acid, or are acid attack survivors."