Director Meghna Gulzar reveals why she couldn't celebrate the success of 'Talvar'

Meghna Gulzar made her directorial debut with the Sushmita Sen starrer Filhaal in 2002. But it was her 2015 film Talvar that flashed her cinematic brilliance all over it. After that came Raazi in 2018, a film that was patriotic in true senses. In a recent conversation, Meghna revealed how she could not really ‘celebrate’ the success of Talvar despite great response coming in from all corners.

“For me, the move away from past failures happened with Talvar. It was very peculiar, because Talvar was the kind of film whose success you couldn’t celebrate as it was talking about the tragedy of a family (the Aarushi Talwar murder case). The film was successful but there was a mother and a father (Aarushi Talwar’s parents) who were still in jail. We really couldn’t celebrate the success of Talvar. We were on a recce for Raazi when I got the news that they have been acquitted by the High Court; that is actually when we celebrated the success of Talvar. Raazi was just an affirmation that Talvar (it’s success) was not a fluke,” she said.

The filmmaker was speaking at the 13th edition of Film Bazaar, organised by the NFDC on the sidelines of IFFI 2019.

Meghna’s initial years in the film industry weren’t really successful, but she says Talvar did away with the failure, and her parents were in much peace after seeing that she was finally where she should be.

Her next directorial Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone in lead, revolves around the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and will release on 10th January 2020.