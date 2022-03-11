Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal asks netizens to caption post, here's what internet said

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal posted a click from a jewellery brand photoshoot and asked people to comment over it.

In the image shared by Laxmi, she can be seen wearing the earrings and necklace of Klissaa. On March 11, she took to Instagram and wrote, "Is photo par aap sab kya comment dena chahenge?"

See pic:

The post received over 5 K likes in no time, along viewers reacting in the comments section. People praised the brave girl over her success and strong willpower. They appreciated Laxmi via addressing her as "strong", "sherni" and "beautiful".

Many slam at the field of glamour and modelling demands a 'perfect' or 'flawless' skin and appearance to get featured. However, the acid attack survivor was the choice of the brand to promote their products. In the click, we can see her with subtle makeup and beauty touch-ups along her natural facial expressions.

See some reactions by netizens, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:23 PM IST