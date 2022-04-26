Watch video: Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's Rekha dances to Kacha Badam song

Kacha Badam vibes are still in the air! In a recent video shared by Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's Rekha, we can see her grooving to the beats of the viral peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar's jingle.

Rekha, who earlier this month launched her YouTube channel, was spotted dressed in her iconic orange silk saree while dancing to the viral beat. Does she copy the trending steps to recreate the moves? No, the talented dancer waves and twists in her own style.

To the unversed, Pooja is known for her dancing skills and adds charm to the occasions of celebrities. Last year in March, Ankita Lokhande had invited the transwoman to her residence on the occasion of the wedding anniversary of parents.

Watch her dance reel, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:54 PM IST