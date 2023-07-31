Madhya Pradesh: NGT Directs DMs To Submit ‘Status’ Report On Kshipra

Vikram University’s executive council member Sachin Dave addresses a press conference in Ujjain on Sunday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed district magistrates (DMs) of Ujjain, Indore, Dewas and Ratlam to submit separate reports with regard to the status of Kshipra River in their respective districts.

Encroachment status, discharge of industrial effluents, municipal and domestic sewage and measures of treatment of such discharge undertaken by respective bodies, agencies or individuals, as the case may be included in their reports.

The NGT’s (New Delhi) principal bench comprising of judicial member Sudhir Agrawal and expert member Dr Afroz Amhed passed the said order after hearing an application filed by environmentalist and Vikram Univesity executive council member Sachin Dave.

In its order the NGT bench also wrote, ‘The conduct of the committee is very unsatisfactory and cannot be appreciated. This kind of lackadaisical attitude on the part of the committee members has to be deprecated and they have to be warned to be careful in future so as not to compel this Tribunal to pass stringent orders against them.’

The bench also mentioned in its order, ‘We may also point out that in the report to be submitted by the committee, it shall also give details of flood plain zone of Kshipra River, programme for rejuvenation, the action taken plan in respect of removal of encroachment and whether any funds have been provided by National Mission for Clean Ganga since Kshipra is a tributary of Ganga and is governed by Provisions of River Ganga (rejuvenation, protection and management) Authorities Order, 2016 and if such fund has been provided, in what manner, it has been utilised.’

The NGT also directed that on the next date of hearing on August 16 additional chief secretary, water resource department, MP and member secretary MP Pollution Control Board shall also appear in person before the Tribunal.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Sachin Dave said he has filed the petition to save the Kshipra River from the prevalent pollution and make it pollution-free and sustainable. He informed that a study tour observed the river at various points such as the origin of Kshipra temple, Indore to Sangam Kshipravada (Alot, Ratlam).

28 parties were made on the basis of a Kshipra study tour from the origin of Kshipra to the confluence of 280 km by taking research students of Vikram University.

Dave said, in this petition, samples of water from the ghats were taken from Kshipra, from which the samples of maximum ghats have come in category K, that is, the water of Kshipra is not potable and it can be used only for cleanliness.

They found red-coloured water coming out from the drain of the KD Palace meeting in Kshipra, which is going from KD Palace Ujjain to the last village of Mahipur tehsil. This water is being used to irrigate fields in 250 villages in an area of 70 km because of which many diseases are emerging in the plants and animals.

The water of the Kahn river from Indore and the water of industries from Dewas are also being mixed in Kshipra, fishes can be seen only at a few ghats. It was found that the Kshipra river has turned into a drain in many places.

From the origin till Arnia Kund, the form of the river is not visible at all. The existence of Kshipra is visible after 7 km from the origin of Kshipra and water is not available at many places. The water that goes into Kshipra from the Narmada link is not being properly released into Kshipra.

At many places around the Kshipra River, only bushes are visible, there is a lack of dense trees. Sand and stone are also being mined at some places in Kshipra. Kshipra is holy and the centre of faith for Hindus because of Kumbh Mela (congregation) and the condition of the river is questionable.

Lakhs of devotees who believe in Hindu religion from the country and abroad come to Ujjain for Kshipra snan (bath) and darshan of Mahakal Jyotirling and visit Mahakal Lok, but when they come here, they bow down to Kshipra from a distance and pray for her. They are satisfied only by touching the water because that water is not suitable for bathing.

