 MP: Two Groups Of A Family Thrash Each Other With Sticks & Sharp Weapons, Leave Dozen Injured; On Cam
MP: Two Groups Of A Family Thrash Each Other With Sticks & Sharp Weapons, Leave Dozen Injured; On Cam

MP: Two Groups Of A Family Thrash Each Other With Sticks & Sharp Weapons, Leave Dozen Injured; On Cam

Injured people even include women from both the parties involved in the conflict.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
10 Persons Injured In A Fight Over Land Dispute Including Women In Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore | FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A family dispute turned ugly after its two groups thrashed each other with sticks and sharp weapons over a piece of land in Sehore , leaving a dozen of them injured on Monday. The incident was reported at Lasudia Ram village under Ichhawar police station area. The women of the family too were part of the fight and have sustained injuries.

Soon, the police reached the spot and took control of the matter and rushed all the injured to the hospital. Also, police have started investigating the whole matter, after which case would be registered under relevant charges.

According to information, Dinesh, a resident of Lasudia Ram village had an old dispute with his family member Ramcharan. On Monday morning, both the parties after getting face-to-face, indulged in a fierce fight in the Sehore district of Bhopal division over an old land dispute. 

In the violent fight, lathis were lashed fiercely and sharp sickles were used freely. Even the women from both sides participated in the fight. 

Ichhawar police station in-charge Usha Maravi informed that a total of 10 people from both the sides were injured in the incident. Investigation on this matter is underway. 

