Anju Who Married Pakistani Man Calls Her Marriage A 'Rumour' During Video Call With Dad

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Anju, the woman who crossed border to allegedly marry a Pakistani man Nasrullah, told her father during a video call that the wedding reports were a 'rumour' and baseless.

According to the information, Anju’s father Gaya Prasad Thomas texted her on WhatsApp expressing his wish to talk to her. Seeing her dad's message, she video called him and the duo talked for nearly 15 minutes.

During the conversation, Gaya Prasad scolded Anju for lying to the family and deceiving her husband. To which, Anju said they were all rumouirs and she has not married Nasrullah. Angry, Prasad said "Anju, that you have lied to me, you are dead for us."

The next day, Gaya Prasad received a message from Anju's number, saying “I am dead for you, so don't call me now.”

Regarding this matter, Anju's father Gaya Prasad Thomas said whether she is married or not, all these rumours are being spread from Pakistan. No truth has come to the fore in this, only the media has come to know that she has got married. The security agency and the local police are keeping an eye on Anju's father Gaya Prasad as well as all his documents have been collected by the security agency and he is being interrogated.

Villagers Saddened By Incident

Anju's village is completely saddened by this incident and the villagers said that Anju has defamed the name of not only the village but the whole country. If the suspicion of Anju's family members is seen in this whole incident, then they will also be thrown out of this village, Villagers added.

Hindu Mahasabha Gave A Memorandum To Police

Notably, Hindu Mahasabha in Gwalior has handed over a memorandum to the police and asked them to investigate the whole family. The Hindu Mahasabha has said that the whole family is suspicious of the matter and it should be thoroughly investigated as this family is getting funding from abroad somewhere.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)