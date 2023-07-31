 'Bhasma Aarti' Performed In Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On Fourth Monday Of 'Sawan'
Lord Mahakaleshwar, who is enshrined in the third position among the twelve Jyotirlingas was worshipped with the Bhasma Aarti

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 'Bhasma Aarti' for Lord Mahakal was performed early in the morning with established customs in the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the fourth Monday of 'Sawan' month.

Lord Mahakaleshwar, who is enshrined in the third position among the twelve Jyotirlingas was worshipped with the Bhasma Aarti today early morning in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Bhasma Aarti Performed Only In Mahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain

Bhasma Aarti of Lord Shiva is performed only in the Mahakaleshwar temple of Ujjain.

This aarti is performed early in the morning at 4 am with the fresh ashes of the pyre.

Prior to performing the elaborate Bhasma Aarti, the priests of the temple offered milk, curd, honey, sugar, and fruit juice to Lord Shiva.

After that, the deity was decked with sandalwood, abir, gulal, dry fruits, and other offerings.Â The Mahakaleshwar Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to the deity Shiva and is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, shrines which are said to be the most sacred abodes of Shiva.

Located in the ancient city of Ujjain in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India, the temple is situated on the side of the Holy River Shipra.

