Indore: Six-Day Course On Capital Markets Starts At DAVV Today

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Economics, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, is going to offer a six-day (30 hours) value-added skill development programme on "Understanding Capital Markets", commencing from July 31 to August 5.

The programme is an initiative of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. “Financial market expert Dr Priya Agarwal from BSE, Mumbai will conduct the sessions,” said department head Kanhaiya Ahuja. The inauguration is scheduled at School of Economics on Monday.

DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain will preside over the function. Registrar Dr Ajay Verma will also share the dais with the VC and others.

