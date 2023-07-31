 Indore: Six-Day Course On Capital Markets Starts At DAVV Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Six-Day Course On Capital Markets Starts At DAVV Today

Indore: Six-Day Course On Capital Markets Starts At DAVV Today

The programme is an initiative of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Economics, an entity of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, is going to offer a six-day (30 hours) value-added skill development programme on "Understanding Capital Markets", commencing from July 31 to August 5.

The programme is an initiative of the Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. “Financial market expert Dr Priya Agarwal from BSE, Mumbai will conduct the sessions,” said department head Kanhaiya Ahuja. The inauguration is scheduled at School of Economics on Monday.

DAVV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain will preside over the function. Registrar Dr Ajay Verma will also share the dais with the VC and others.

Read Also
Indore: 400 Youths In District To Benefit From CM Swarozgar & Udyam Yojanas
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bhasma Aarti' Performed In Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On Fourth Monday Of 'Sawan'

'Bhasma Aarti' Performed In Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain On Fourth Monday Of 'Sawan'

People Will Decide On BJP’s Tall Claim About MP Polls: Nath

People Will Decide On BJP’s Tall Claim About MP Polls: Nath

Indore: Rain Coupled With Winds Gives Relief After A Hot, Humid Day

Indore: Rain Coupled With Winds Gives Relief After A Hot, Humid Day

Indore: Railway Minister’s Visit Likely To Speed Up Ongoing Work

Indore: Railway Minister’s Visit Likely To Speed Up Ongoing Work

Indore: Six-Day Course On Capital Markets Starts At DAVV Today

Indore: Six-Day Course On Capital Markets Starts At DAVV Today