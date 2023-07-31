 Indore: 400 Youths In District To Benefit From CM Swarozgar & Udyam Yojanas
Indore: 400 Youths In District To Benefit From CM Swarozgar & Udyam Yojanas

Online applications have been invited from interested youth.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A target has been set to provide benefits of the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar/Udyam Yojana to 400 youths in the district this year.

For this, loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50 lakh will be made available to the beneficiaries youth of backward classes, minorities, nomadic, and semi-nomadic classes in Indore the district.

For this, online applications have been invited from interested youth. Sumit Raghuvanshi, assistant director, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, said that under this scheme, interested youth will be given loans for industries, service sector and retail business etc.

These youths will get loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for setting up an industry and Rs 1 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for service/retail business. For this, the age of the youth should be between 18 and 40 years. Along with this, his minimum educational qualification should be 12th pass, annual income should not exceed Rs 12 lakh and he should not be a defaulter from the bank and he should not have taken advantage of any other self-employment scheme.

Similarly, loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh will be given to interested people under the self-employment scheme. For this, the age of the applicant is 18 to 55 years, it is necessary to be literate, not to be an income tax payer, not to be a defaulter from the bank and not to be a beneficiary of other self-employment.

The criteria for people belonging to the liberated, nomadic and semi-nomadic classes for industry and service business is the age of the applicant should be 18 to 55 years, there is no restriction of educational qualification, it is necessary not to be an income tax payer, not to be a defaulter from the bank and not to be a beneficiary of other self-employment.

There is a target to benefit 55 youths under the Udyam Yojana and 300 youths under the Self-Employment Scheme in the year. Similarly, a target has been set to benefit 56 youths under the Mukhyamantri Vimukt, Ghumantu and Ardh Ghumantu Self-Employment Scheme.

Interested applicants should apply online at samat.mponline.gov.in. Detailed information can be obtained from the District Office of the Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department located at the Collectorate.

