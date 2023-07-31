Madhya Pradesh: MRI Safety Week Organised In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is a direct correlation between the number of MRI machines being installed in the country and their accidents. To address this worry, “MRI Safety Week” was celebrated from 23rd July to 29th July.

Keeping in view the need for safety awareness Indore Academic Club and Madhya Pradesh Radiographer Association Indore have organised safety week for the first time. In this technologists from the city's MRI centers and selected renowned radiologists participated.

Dr Chaitanya Puranik said, “Our responsibility has increased, we have to work while protecting the patient, public and paramedical staff.” Dr Piyush Saxena discussed in detail how to use AI in MRI and its contribution to safety.

Dr Varsha Sodani said that we should follow four-level security because the MRI machine never shuts down only its console shuts down. And hospital staff thinks the machine is shut down, so we need to create more public awareness.

