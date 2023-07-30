 Indore: Amit Shah Visits Lord Parshuram's Birthplace Janapav Kuti
This is Amit Shah's third visit in a fortnight.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Indore: Amit Shah Visits Lord Parshuram's Birthplace Janapav Kuti | Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the birthplace of Lord Parshuram at Janapav Kuti, about 50 km from Indore, on Sunday. He paid floral tributes to Parshuram's idol. Shah also performed 'Rudrabhishek' of Jankeshwar Mahadev.

Notably, this is Shah's third visit in election bound Madhya Pradesh in a fortnight.

At 3 pm, Shah will address divisional BJP workers to boost them ahead of upcoming state assembly elections. At around 5pm, the Union Home Minister will attend the high-level meeting of state BJP leaders.

