Amit Shah Visit: Drones, Flying Objects Banned In 3 KM Radius Of Airport

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit in the city on July 30, the police have banned the flying of drones and other flying objects within a three-kilometre radius of the city airport, programme venue at Kankeshwari ground, Hotel Marriot and BJP Office in Jaora Compound where Shah will visit on that day.

The order has been issued by commissioner of police, under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

