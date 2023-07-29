 Amit Shah Visit: Drones, Flying Objects Banned In 3 KM Radius Of Airport  
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreAmit Shah Visit: Drones, Flying Objects Banned In 3 KM Radius Of Airport  

Amit Shah Visit: Drones, Flying Objects Banned In 3 KM Radius Of Airport  

The order has been issued by commissioner of police, under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Amit Shah Visit: Drones, Flying Objects Banned In 3 KM Radius Of Airport   | Representative Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit in the city on July 30, the police have banned the flying of drones and other flying objects within a three-kilometre radius of the city airport, programme venue at Kankeshwari ground, Hotel Marriot and BJP Office in Jaora Compound where Shah will visit on that day.   

The order has been issued by commissioner of police, under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Read Also
International Tiger Day Today, Tigers Living In Bhopal Jungles Raise Count In MP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Mayor’s Representative Inspects Pitrichhaya Park To Be Opened Tomorrow In Sagar

MP: Mayor’s Representative Inspects Pitrichhaya Park To Be Opened Tomorrow In Sagar

Dastak Campaign: 11 Per Cent Children Screened In 10 Days

Dastak Campaign: 11 Per Cent Children Screened In 10 Days

Intermittent Rains Bring Down Day Temperature By 4 Degrees C, Provides Relief To Denizens

Intermittent Rains Bring Down Day Temperature By 4 Degrees C, Provides Relief To Denizens

Indore: Sex Racket Busted, 6 Women Including Prime Accused & Two Men Arrested 

Indore: Sex Racket Busted, 6 Women Including Prime Accused & Two Men Arrested 

Indore: Police Make Passengers Of i-Bus Aware  Of Crimes Against Women & Children  

Indore: Police Make Passengers Of i-Bus Aware  Of Crimes Against Women & Children  