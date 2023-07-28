International Tiger Day Today, Tigers Living In Bhopal Jungles Raise Count In MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The urban tigers living in adjoining jungles of Bhopal city have also contributed to rise in tiger population in Madhya Pradesh. In 2000, there were only few tigers in the jungles of Bhopal district.

At present, there are about 22 tigers. “There is no other place in the world where tigers live so close to city and not a single incident of tiger attack on human being has occurred. This has been made possible through good monitoring system adopted under urban tiger management,” said Bhopal District Forest Officer Alok Pathak.

The forest department has fenced 21-km long stretch in jungles adjoining Bhopal to prevent man-animal conflict. Urban tiger management is done through e-surveillance. “Their better protection has led to rise in tigers’ population.

In total, there are nine adult urban tigers and 13 sub adult urban tigers,” a forest department official said. “Tigresses love to stay inside jungles of Bhopal but tigers prefer to roam from one place to another. The tigress known as T 123 has given birth to cubs for third time in the jungle around Bhopal,” he said.

Keeping in view the rise in tiger population, district forest officials had prepared a proposal to set up a sanctuary to offer an enhanced protection cover to tigers. Though a proposal was sent in this connection, state government put it on backburner.

Sources said influential people who have properties in and around jungle stopped the proposal from fruition. The proposed sanctuary was to cover stretch from Bhopal jungles to Sehore district.

