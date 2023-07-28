Indore: 3 Of Notorious 'Chaddi-Baniyan' Gang Arrested

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown to rein in notorious 'Chaddi-Baniyan' gang, a special team of Khargone police apprehended three members of inter-state gang involved in Bistan road situated Sonam Cotton Ginning factory robbery incident. Those who were arrested includes, Villesh alias Milesh Palash, 19, a resident of Khajuria village in Dahod district of Gujarat, Naresh Patel, 24, a resident of Kankarkhila village in Dahod district and Vijay Bilwal, 24, a resident of Tornia Falia in Alirajpur district. Police are now searching for five other accused involved in the crime.

The Robberies So Far...

Accused trio confessed their involvement in robbery incidents at Dewas, Anjad (in Barwani), Sighana (in Dhar), Sendhwa, Khetia, Chopada in Maharashtra and Banswada in Rajasthan.

Earlier on May 31 wee-hour, 8 to 10 gang members of 'Chaddi-Baniyan' gang sneaked into a ginning factory, steals Rs 10 lakh. All this happened during the operational hours of the factory--at 1:40 am, when the labourers were busy with work. The entire incident was caught on CCTV.

Since the date of the incident, the special team has gone through more than 500 CCTV footage of the possible routes of the accused, including all the routes entering Khargone city, CCTV footage of all toll points around the district. Apart from this, more than 200 old history-sheeters were also interrogated.

Team also contacted jail superintendents to get information about any miscreant who came out on parole during this period. Various information was also gathered during these two months.

During the course of investigation, police came to know that a similar incident was committed by Chaddi-Baniyan gang in Ujjain last year. The accused arrested in Ujjain were originally hails from Dahod district of Gujarat. The same team was also involved in similar incidents in different districts. Police had gone through CCTV footage of all the incidents to get more information and identity of the accused since all of them covered their faces with scarves at the time of the Khargone incident. After going through all the CCTV footage, police ascertained the identity of all accused and they are from Dahod district. A special police team was continuously visiting around Dahod district. Kept collecting information from informers in disguise.

In the meantime, police got the tip-off about the whereabouts of driver Vijay Bilwal’s village in Alirajpur district who helps gang members commute in his bolero jeep. Following the tip-off, police carried out Reiki for a week at the driver Vijay Bilwal's village in disguise and detained him. During police interrogation, Vijay initially denied his involvement in the Sonam Ginning mill robbery incident, but later informed about all the members of the Chaddi Baniyan gang who carried out the incident. Based on information provided by him, police arrested two more gang members.

How Does 'Chaddi Baniyan' Gang Execute Thefts?

During interrogation, Vijay Palash, kingpin who hails from Dahod district of Gujarat used to ride reiki in different places by car and motorcycle. Once finalising the target, he calls rest of the gang members and takes them along after planning the incident. Before leaving the village, he takes Google Map help to move out of town or village taking the shortest route. They also apply oil on their body so that if caught during the incident, slipperiness of the oil helps them to get out of clutches.

Why Only “Chadi–Baniyan”?

Accused informed that the advantage of carrying out the incident in tights and vest is that no one is able to recognize and the people present on the spot are afraid of this type of appearance. After the incident, each and every gang member got separated with their share and moves to different places.

After the incident, gang leaders often throw a big party for everyone in his village, in which meat and alcohol are served. This practice has been followed in their village for a long time. This type of gangs are running in many villages and hamlets of Dahod district and they are committing similar incidents in different states of the country.

