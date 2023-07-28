Madhya Pradesh: Several Trains Passing Via Jabalpur, Itarsi Cancelled & Diverted Due To Heavy Rains

Representative Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Recent heavy rainfall in South India has caused flooding on the tracks between Kajipet and Hasanparti Road in the Secunderabad Division of South Central Railway, causing cancellation and diversion of several trains.

These changes are most likely to impact passengers traveling from or to Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, and Satna stations.

Following Trains Will Not Run Through Jabalpur:

1. Secunderabad -Danapur Express (Train No. 12791)

2. Rameswaram-Varanasi Express (Train No. 22535).

According to local reports, Secunderabad -Danapur Express will now follow a different route through Kajipet-Vijayawada-Duvvada-Vijayanagaram-Sambalpur-Bandamunda-Barkakana-Gaya, while the Rameswaram-Varanasi Express will take the Kajipet-Vijayawada-Duvvada-Vijayanagaram-Titlagarh-Jharsuguda-Hatia-Muri-Barkakana-Sasaram route.

These trains will not pass through Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, and Satna stations.

Passengers traveling between Vijayawada and Varanasi will also experience partial cancellations.

Railway authorities advise passengers to check the status of their trains through the official Railways Enquiry Service (NTES/139) before arriving at the railway stations.

