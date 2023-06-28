 Indore: Jabalpur Flight Cancelled Due To Bad Weather
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Jabalpur Flight Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

Indore: Jabalpur Flight Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

According to information received from the airport, Indigo Airlines flight 6E-7315/7316) arrives from Jabalpur to Indore at 9 pm.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of monsoon in the state, air traffic has started getting affected. Due to bad weather in Jabalpur, IndiGo Airlines cancelled yesterday’s flight from Jabalpur to Indore and today’s Indore-Jabalpur flight.

According to information received from the airport, Indigo Airlines flight 6E-7315/7316) arrives from Jabalpur to Indore at 9 pm. The plane is parked at the city airport for the night and goes back to Jabalpur at 6.10 am. But yesterday due to bad weather in Jabalpur, the airline cancelled the flight coming to the city at night.

Due to the non-availability of the aircraft, the company announced the cancellation of the morning flight as well. The airline said that the information was given to all the passengers through messages. However, some passengers came to the airport and were upset when they came to know that the flight had been cancelled. The airline refunded the ticket.

Read Also
‘Vande Indore’ Toy Train Rolls Out At Nehru Park, Re-launched After Gap Of Several Years
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: MPBSE Students Get Benefits Similar To CBSE Students 

Indore: MPBSE Students Get Benefits Similar To CBSE Students 

Indore: MTH Hospital Seeks New Water Connection, More Water Tankers

Indore: MTH Hospital Seeks New Water Connection, More Water Tankers

Indore: Chances Of Light to Moderate Rainfall In Next Two Days

Indore: Chances Of Light to Moderate Rainfall In Next Two Days

Indore: City Achieves 104 PC Target In Issuing Ayushman Bharat Cards, Tops In State

Indore: City Achieves 104 PC Target In Issuing Ayushman Bharat Cards, Tops In State

Indore: Truckers Seek CM’s Time To Complaint Against Corruption In RTOs

Indore: Truckers Seek CM’s Time To Complaint Against Corruption In RTOs