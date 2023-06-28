Indore: Jabalpur Flight Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of monsoon in the state, air traffic has started getting affected. Due to bad weather in Jabalpur, IndiGo Airlines cancelled yesterday’s flight from Jabalpur to Indore and today’s Indore-Jabalpur flight.

According to information received from the airport, Indigo Airlines flight 6E-7315/7316) arrives from Jabalpur to Indore at 9 pm. The plane is parked at the city airport for the night and goes back to Jabalpur at 6.10 am. But yesterday due to bad weather in Jabalpur, the airline cancelled the flight coming to the city at night.

Due to the non-availability of the aircraft, the company announced the cancellation of the morning flight as well. The airline said that the information was given to all the passengers through messages. However, some passengers came to the airport and were upset when they came to know that the flight had been cancelled. The airline refunded the ticket.