‘Vande Indore’ Toy Train Rolls Out At Nehru Park, Re-launched After Gap Of Several Years

After flagging off the toy train, mayor along with children enjoys a ride in it at Nehru Park on Tuesday. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express trains for Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Japalpur, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav gave the green signal for launch of Vande Indore Express (toy train) for children at Nehru Park on Tuesday.

The toy train, which has been re-launched after a gap of several years, is built on PPP model and will run in Nehru Park under Smart City project. IMC chairman Munna Lal Yadav, mayor's representative Bharat Parakh, mayor-in-council members, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh, superintending engineer DR Lodhi, and children in large numbers were present.

Along with this, mayor Bhargav inspected the development and beautification works being done in Nehru Park under the Smart City Project. On this occasion, a competition for children was organised for selecting the best-suited name for the toy train, and the mayor offered Rs 2,100 cash reward for it.

Bhargav said that...

The cash prize was won by Vishesh Shukla who suggested the name ‘Vande Indore Express’. Bhargav said that it is a matter of great fortune that the Vande Bharat Express from Indore to Bhopal was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and the same day toy train has also been started at Nehru Park in Indore after a long time.

Bhargav said that his father used to bring him to Nehru Park to enjoy a ride on the toy train. “When I became mayor and came to know that the toy train is no longer running at Nehru Park, I told officials that the toy train should be re-launched at the same place before I complete one year in office. I am happy that the toy train has been re-launched at Nehru Park,” he added. The toy train has three coaches with seating capacity of 36 children.

