Indore: Railway Suspends Drunk Ticket Booking Clerk 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A clerk working at the city railway station’s ticket booking counter was suspended on Monday following a viral video that allegedly showed him in an inebriated condition.

A passenger filmed the clerk Rohit Ninavane, who was on duty at the booking office on platform number 4 on Saturday.

Khemram Meena, PRO of Ratlam division of Western railway, informed ‘the clerk has been suspended after an inquiry was conducted based on the video clip. His medical examination has also been done’. A departmental inquiry is being conducted against the clerk and appropriate action will be taken on its findings, he said.