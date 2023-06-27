 Indore: Railway Suspends Drunk Ticket Booking Clerk 
Indore: Railway Suspends Drunk Ticket Booking Clerk 

Indore: Railway Suspends Drunk Ticket Booking Clerk 

A passenger filmed the clerk Rohit Ninavane, who was on duty at the booking office on platform number 4 on Saturday.

Staff Reporter
Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 01:33 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A clerk working at the city railway station’s ticket booking counter was suspended on Monday following a viral video that allegedly showed him in an inebriated condition.

A passenger filmed the clerk Rohit Ninavane, who was on duty at the booking office on platform number 4 on Saturday.

Khemram Meena, PRO of Ratlam division of Western railway, informed ‘the clerk has been suspended after an inquiry was conducted based on the video clip. His medical examination has also been done’. A departmental inquiry is being conducted against the clerk and appropriate action will be taken on its findings, he said. 

