 MP Weather Update: Heavy Rains Wash Away Check Dam In Betul, Tapti Sarovar Overflows
Heavy rain accompanied by lightning is likely to continue over Raisen, Pachmarhi, Betul and Sagar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The heavy rains washed away a check dam in Siladehi village of Multai block of Betul district on Friday morning. The villagers said that a small leakage started in the dam on Thursday night, however by morning, a large part of the dam broke and was washed away. Due to heavy rains, water is flowing 2 feet above the road.

At the same time, two gates of Parasdoh Dam have been opened up to two meters. The Tapti river is in spate.

Heavy Rains Likely In Raisen, Pachmarhi, Betul & Sagar

Some parts of the state recorded heavy rainfall on Friday. Kesli of Sagar district recorded 118.4mm while Waraseoni of Balaghat recorded 111.3mm rainfall. Balaghat recorded 86.2 mm rainfall.

Heavy rain accompanied by lightning is likely to continue over Raisen, Narmadapuram (Pachmarhi), Betul and Sagar.

Moderate thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Agar, West Rajgarh, West Sehore, Bhind, Harda, Vidisha, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Chhindwara (Pench) and Seoni. Light Thunderstorm with lightning is over in Shajapur, Dewas, Indore( Airport), Datia, Mandsaur, Dhar (Mandu), Burhanpur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Khargone, Barwani, Balaghat and Gwalior.

Monsoon System Active In The Eastern Part Of The State

The monsoon system will remain active in the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh for the next 2 to 3 days. There will be a period of rain in the south-eastern part as well. Due to this, strong water may fall at some places in the State like Gwalior, Chambal, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Rewa and Sagar divisions. After this, there may be a break in the rain for a few days. From August 5, the phase of heavy rains is expected to start again in the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for moderate to heavy rains in Dindori and Mandla on Friday. Whereas, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Harda, Mandsaur, Guna, Shivpuri, Bhind, Datia, Sheopurkalan, Anuppur, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari may receive heavy rains.

