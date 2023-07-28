MP: 2 Dead, 1 Amputated As Speeding Trolley Rams Into Bike In Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two passengers were crushed to death while one was amputated after a speeding trolley hit their bike from behind at the National Highway near the Sikroda canal in Morena district on Thursday night. On receiving the information the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, while the injured was admitted in the hospital.

Deceased Were Going From Jalaun To Khatushyam

According to the information, on Thursday night at around 11 o'clock, three youths-- Deepu, Akhilesh and Sunil Kumar, residents of Maheshwara Nadigaon Jalaun were heading from Jalaun to Khatushyam on a bike. The negligent driver rammed the trolley into the bike from behind. Akhilesh and Sunil Kumar were crushed and they died on the spot. The left leg of the third youth, Deepu, has been amputated below the knee.

The seriously injured youth has been referred to Gwalior from the district hospital for treatment.

On receiving information about the accident, TI Civil Line Praveen Chauhan and Station House Officer Saraichhaula Avinash Rathore reached the spot with the force. After a lot of effort, the bodies were able to come out. Later, bodies were sent for post-mortem. Their families were informed by the police.

Read Also Indore: Digital Life Certificate From Home Facility For Pensioners

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)