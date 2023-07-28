Indore: Digital Life Certificate From Home Facility For Pensioners

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the convenience of ill and very senior pensioners and family pensioners, the system of submission of digital life certificates has been introduced in the district. In this new system, such people can get this facility from the Postal Department by paying a very nominal charge. The Finance Department has informed about the new initiative to all the departments.

Very senior pensioners and family pensioners were facing inconvenience in going to the designated centre or kiosk for generation and submission of Digital Life Certificate. Keeping this in view, it has been decided to start doorstep service as an additional option for the pensioners and family pensioners of the state government. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India had instructed the Finance Department to implement this system for submission of digital life proof through the Indian Post Payment Bank.

In the alternative system, life certificate can be obtained by contacting Indian Post Payment Bank or Post Office and depositing the prescribed fee. Pensioners and family pensioners will have to provide basic information such as pension ID, pension payment order (PPO), pension disbursement department, institution, bank disbursement, mobile number and Aadhar number to the postman. The postman will verify the pensioner with a biometric device and a digital life certificate can be generated and updated on the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

