 Indore: Retired Police ASI Held For  Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
Accused was on the run for more than a month and was carrying a bounty of Rs 3,000.    

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Indore: Retired Police ASI Held For  Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A retired ASI, who was on the run for more than a month for molesting a 10-year-old girl, was arrested by the police on Thursday.

It is said that he was carrying a bounty of Rs 3,000 and he surrendered in the court from where the police arrested him. He is being questioned further. Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that accused Nathuram Dubey was booked for molesting the girl last month.

He had allegedly molested the girl on the pretext of preparing tea at his place in the Vijay Nagar area. Since then, the accused was on the run.

Many places had been raided in search of the accused after which a bounty of Rs 3,000 for his arrest was declared and posters were pasted at various locations. 

