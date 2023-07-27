Indore: Corporation Council Building To Function Soon

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The corporation council building is expected to be completed by August 31 and it will be made available for functioning. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the work of under construction Nigam Parishad building on Wednesday along with MiC officials.

Mayor Bhargav and other MiC members inspected the corporation council building and the council meeting hall located at the corporation headquarters.

During this, furniture work, seating arrangement, interior design and other such issues were discussed. Mayor took stock of all the work and gave directions for other necessary improvements. Along with this, instructions were given to the departmental officer and the representative of the construction agency to complete the entire work by August 31.

Along with this, while observing the remaining civil works, instructions were given to complete those soon. The lift was also reviewed and instructions were given to install the remaining lift in the building soon.