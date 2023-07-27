 Indore: Corporation Council Building To Function Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Corporation Council Building To Function Soon

Indore: Corporation Council Building To Function Soon

Mayor Bhargav and other MiC members inspected the corporation council building and the council meeting hall located at the corporation headquarters.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The corporation council building is expected to be completed by August 31 and it will be made available for functioning. Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the work of under construction Nigam Parishad building on Wednesday along with MiC officials.

Mayor Bhargav and other MiC members inspected the corporation council building and the council meeting hall located at the corporation headquarters.

During this, furniture work, seating arrangement, interior design and other such issues were discussed. Mayor took stock of all the work and gave directions for other necessary improvements. Along with this, instructions were given to the departmental officer and the representative of the construction agency to complete the entire work by August 31.

Along with this, while observing the remaining civil works, instructions were given to complete those soon. The lift was also reviewed and instructions were given to install the remaining lift in the building soon.

Read Also
Indore: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh To Attend Karni Sena Event In City Today
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 'Arms Exhibition', 'Band Display' Held At Treasure Island

Indore: 'Arms Exhibition', 'Band Display' Held At Treasure Island

'Decision to not contest WFI election is my own', Says Outgoing WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

'Decision to not contest WFI election is my own', Says Outgoing WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Indore: Cops Make School Students Aware Of Crimes Against Women

Indore: Cops Make School Students Aware Of Crimes Against Women

Indore: Corporation Council Building To Function Soon

Indore: Corporation Council Building To Function Soon

Indore: IMC Commissioner Clears Stance On Road Projects

Indore: IMC Commissioner Clears Stance On Road Projects