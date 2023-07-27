 Indore: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh To Attend Karni Sena Event In City Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh To Attend Karni Sena Event In City Today

Indore: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh To Attend Karni Sena Event In City Today

Karni Sena state president Anurag Pratap Singh said that a large number of Karni Sainiks are coming to Indore to welcome Brij Bhushan Singh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is coming to Indore to attend a meeting organized on the 31st death anniversary of Kalyan Singh Kalvi by Karni Sena at Takshashila Auditorium of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Thursday.

Karni Sena state president Anurag Pratap Singh said that a large number of Karni Sainiks are coming to Indore to welcome Brij Bhushan Singh who is coming to Ahilya Nagari for the first time.

In this programme to be held in university auditorium, eminent persons will give speeches on the fabric of social unity.

According to Karni Sena district president Gaurav Singh Thakur, Karni Sena chief Thakur Bhawani Singh Kalvi, IDA president Jaipalsingh Chavda, social worker Suresh Singh Bhadauria, social worker Dr Mala Singh Thakur, social worker Sumer Singh Solanki and many eminent personalities will share the dais with Brij Bhushan Singh.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Girl Delivers Stillborn Baby In Indore, Husband Booked Under POCSO Act
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Police Register Case For Putting Poster On A Temple

Indore: Police Register Case For Putting Poster On A Temple

Indore: 2 Booked For Blackmailing Firm Owner, Demanding ₹20L

Indore: 2 Booked For Blackmailing Firm Owner, Demanding ₹20L

Indore: Man, First Wife Booked For Making Fake Profile Of Second Wife To Defame Her 

Indore: Man, First Wife Booked For Making Fake Profile Of Second Wife To Defame Her 

Indore: 2 Arrested Carrying Liquor Worth ₹30 Lakh In Mini Truck

Indore: 2 Arrested Carrying Liquor Worth ₹30 Lakh In Mini Truck

MP: Spice Trader, Who Died By Suicide, Was Supposed To Appear In Court In Cheque Bounce Case

MP: Spice Trader, Who Died By Suicide, Was Supposed To Appear In Court In Cheque Bounce Case