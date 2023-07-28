 Bhopal: Three College Students Booked For Leaking BBA Paper
Bhopal: Three College Students Booked For Leaking BBA Paper

Investigating officer (IO) Gajraj said that the exams had begun for the BBA discipline at the Career college in Govindpura.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police have registered a case against three students of Career College located in Govindpura for leaking the exam question papers of the BBA discipline, the police said on Thursday.

Investigating officer (IO) Gajraj said that the exams had begun for the BBA discipline at the Career college in Govindpura. He added that three students enrolled at the college, named Kriti Jain, Pallav Jain and Ritesh allegedly managed to procure the question papers by conniving with a staff member of the college, and leaked it on WhatsApp groups online.

The case came to light when one of the students informed the college authorities about the same. A staff at the college SS Rajput approached the police and lodged a case against the accused trio. Investigations are on in the case, said Gajraj.  

