MP: Nagar Palika Chairperson Flags Off Bus Carrying Physically Challenged In Ganj Badosa

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Chairperson of Nagar Palika Parishad Shashi Anil Yadav got the forms of women aged between 21 and 23 years for Ladli Behna Yojna under which they will get Rs 1,000 every month.

She also distributed forms among the applicants and told them how to fill up the forms. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan works for women empowerment, she said.

MP’s representative at Nagar Palika, Devendra Yadav, senior BJP leader Sarita Jain and others were present at the event. At another function, the Nagar Palika chairperson sent 80 physically challenged persons to District Handicapped Rehabilitation Centre by a bus for various tests.

She flagged off the bus. After the test, a list of equipment, including crutches, hearing aids, tricycle and others will be sent to the department.

