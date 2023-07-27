Indore: AICTSL To Launch 5 EV Stations by August 15 | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the completion of the first phase of the solar-integrated electric vehicle charging stations in the city, Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited aims to launch five such EV charging stations for the public by Aug 15 while the remaining eight stations of the first phase would be started by August end.

AICTSL has started floating tenders for the solar-integrated electric vehicle charging stations at 47 identified locations through Jiva International Private Limited. The company ElectriVa has been given the responsibility to provide smart EV charging meters and has been building stations around the city.

“The department plans to inaugurate at least 5-10 stations by August 15. The work for construction has been rapidly going on where these stations will serve the public using solar power,” said, Manoj Pathak, CEO, AICTSL.

Abhinav Chauhan, project engineer informed Free Press that the charging stations at Snehalataganj, Gokuldas Hospital, and SGSITS have already been developed where the meter connections have been completed. We aim to develop 13 EV charging stations in the first phase and it will be completed by the end of August.”

He added, “The work related to the civil and fabrication of these 13 stations have already been completed. The stations will be solely dependent on solar energy, while the electricity would be extended through DISCOM.”

37 slow charging & 10 stations to have fast charging

Chauhan informed Free Press that out of 47 charging stations, 37 will be slow charging dedicated to cater to the two-wheelers and e-rickshaws in the city while 10 will be running with full potential at fast pace. He said, “The slow charging stations can also be used to charge four wheelers, however, it would be time consuming.”

Meeting increasing demand

Chauhan mentioned that the city has been seeing an upsurge in the use of electric vehicles and as yet no dedicated electric stations are available for charging. These stations will be bringing independent EV charging stations to the public on Independence Day.

No of Electric vehicles in the city

Category Indore

Deluxe Taxi 09

E-Rickshaws 3,450

Electric Bus 40

Moped 08

Motor Car 229

Motor Cycle 19

Scooter 4,258