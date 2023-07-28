 Bhopal: Minor Dragged To Hills & Gang-Raped In Satna, Miscreants Insert Wood Log In Her Private Parts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Minor Dragged To Hills & Gang-Raped In Satna, Miscreants Insert Wood Log In Her Private Parts

Bhopal: Minor Dragged To Hills & Gang-Raped In Satna, Miscreants Insert Wood Log In Her Private Parts

The victim was admitted to a hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 28, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly abducted, dragged to hills and gang-raped at a village in Satna on Thursday. The miscreants even inserted a wood log inside her private parts. The victim was admitted to a hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

Read Also
Minor tribal girl gang raped in Satna
article-image

According to local reports, the injured girl reached her home on Friday morning, covered in blood. Her family immediately took her to the police station.

Based on the victim's statement, the police have registered a case against two employees of the Sharada Committee. The victim has been admitted to the hospital, and according to doctors, her condition is critical.

When contacted, Satna Police Superintendent Ashutosh Gupta confirmed that a case has been registered.

Read Also
MP: Instagram's timely alert to cyber police helps save minor girl's life in Satna
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Flags Off Scooty Rally Of Female Cops, Promises To Recruit 30% Women In Police

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Flags Off Scooty Rally Of Female Cops, Promises To Recruit 30% Women In Police

Bhopal: Minor Dragged To Hills & Gang-Raped In Satna, Miscreants Insert Wood Log In Her Private...

Bhopal: Minor Dragged To Hills & Gang-Raped In Satna, Miscreants Insert Wood Log In Her Private...

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader Bhagwat Singh Patel Found Dead At His Residence In Bareli

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Leader Bhagwat Singh Patel Found Dead At His Residence In Bareli

Bhopal: Kuno Officials Struggle To Locate Missing Cheetah Nirva After Her Radio Collar Goes Out Of...

Bhopal: Kuno Officials Struggle To Locate Missing Cheetah Nirva After Her Radio Collar Goes Out Of...

Madhya Pradesh: Several Trains Passing Via Jabalpur, Itarsi Cancelled & Diverted Due To Heavy Rains

Madhya Pradesh: Several Trains Passing Via Jabalpur, Itarsi Cancelled & Diverted Due To Heavy Rains