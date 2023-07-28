Bhopal: Minor Dragged To Hills & Gang-Raped In Satna, Miscreants Insert Wood Log In Her Private Parts

Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly abducted, dragged to hills and gang-raped at a village in Satna on Thursday. The miscreants even inserted a wood log inside her private parts. The victim was admitted to a hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

According to local reports, the injured girl reached her home on Friday morning, covered in blood. Her family immediately took her to the police station.

Based on the victim's statement, the police have registered a case against two employees of the Sharada Committee. The victim has been admitted to the hospital, and according to doctors, her condition is critical.

When contacted, Satna Police Superintendent Ashutosh Gupta confirmed that a case has been registered.

