Minor tribal girl gang raped in Satna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor tribal girl was gang raped by five accused (including cousin brother), under Jaso police station of Satna district on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of police (SP) Satna, Ashutosh Gupta told Free Press that the 16-year-old victim had come to the village to attend marriage.

As all were involved in the marriage function, one of the accused who is also a cousin brother of the victim called her for some work related to the function.

The girl without any suspicion responded but the accused dragged her to a lonely place. Meanwhile, four other accused also reached the spot and raped the girl one by one.

They also threatened her with dire consequences if she narrated the issue to her family. When the girl returned home, she narrated the ordeal to her mother and the girl’s parents reached Uchehra police station and filed a complaint.

Police have registered a case under section 363, 376-D of the IPC and POCSO Act against the five accused. All of them were arrested after a few hours.