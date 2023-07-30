 Bhopal: Man Flees With Woman's Phone On Pretext Of Making Call
Bhopal: Man Flees With Woman's Phone On Pretext Of Making Call

Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the complainant Ankita Rai (23) was a student.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Man Flees With Woman's Phone On Pretext Of Making Call | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man approached a woman standing near Nadra bus stand on July 25 and fled with her mobile phone on the pretext of making a call, the police said.

Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the complainant Ankita Rai (23) was a student. She was waiting for bus at Nadra bus stand as she had to travel outstation.

During this, an unidentified man approached her and told her that his mobile phone was not charged. He requested Rai to give him cell phone for a few minutes to make an urgent call. Rai gave him her mobile phone.

The unidentified man kept loitering near Rai for a few minutes. As her attention was diverted, the man disappeared. Rai searched for her at the bus stand for almost an hour.

Following this, she approached the Hanumanganj police on Saturday and lodged a complaint against unidentified accused. The police are sifting through CCTV footages to identify the accused, SHO Thakur said.

