 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Indore, Marking His 3rd Visit In A Fortnight To Poll Bound MP
Shah will reach Maa Kanakeshwari Devi Temple premises and will address the booth workers' conference from 2.30 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 30, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah Reaches Indore, To Address BJP Workers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah reached Indore on Sunday afternoon, marking his third visit to Madhya Pradesh in the fortnight. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan received him at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport with a bouquet of flowers. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani and BJP National General Secy Kailash Vijayvargiya also accompanied CM Chouhan.

From the airport, Shah will directly go to Lord Parshuram's birthplace Janapav Kuti .

Following which, he will come to Indore and reach Maa Kanakeshwari Devi Temple premises and will address the booth workers' conference from 2.30 pm. 

Shah To Address Party Workers

From here Shah will return to the airport and leave for Janapav, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram, by helicopter at 4.10 pm. Shah will leave for Indore airport at 5.15 pm after darshan and worship there. From the airport, Shah will reach Hotel Marriott at 6.00 pm and will address the meeting of office bearers. Shah will then reach the airport from the hotel at 8.30 pm and leave for Delhi at 8.35 pm.

