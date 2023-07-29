Indore: Alternate Traffic Arrangements In Place For Amit Shah's Visit | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Amit Shah is arriving in the city on Sunday where he will take part in a programme at Kankeshwari Maidan.

In view of his visit and the programme, the traffic police have chalked out a diversion plan from the airport to the programme venue. People who want to go to the programme venue will have to go from Kila Maidan, 15 Battalion of SAF, Marimata Square, Bhandari Trisection, Kulkarni Bhatta, Subhash Nagar, Pardeshipura Square, Kankeshwari Temple and then take a left turn to reach the programme venue.

It is expected that over 50 thousand people will attend the programme from all the districts of Indore division. A total of 1,100 buses and 500 four-wheelers are expected to ferry the people.

The route to be followed by these vehicles and their parking arrangements will be as follows- Heavy vehicles coming from Ujjain towards Lavkush can turn left towards Sanwer and will be able to commute towards Indore, Pithampur, and Dhar.

Similarly, heavy/goods vehicles from Indore city/Rau, Mangalia bypass will be able to go to Ujjain via Kshipra via Sanwer. All types of vehicles will be able to come from Dewas Naka/Vijay Nagar to Rasoma Square, LIG Square, Palasia Square or Patnipura Square, Malwa Mill Square to Regal Square, Nagar Nigam Square, Subhash Chowk to Mari Mata or Rajwada.

Similarly, vehicles will be able to move from Vijaynagar to Radisson Square, Robot Square, Khajrana Square, Pipliyahana Square or Ring Road. General public is requested to avoid inconvenience by avoiding VVIP routes.

Workers’ Vehicles Parking

1. Vehicles of workers of district Jhabua Alirajpur, Dhar from Betma, Navada Panth, can take left turn to Super Corridor, Lavkush Square, MR-10 overbridge and then to under-construction Chandragupta Maurya ISBT after dropping the workers at the intersection.

2. Vehicles of workers coming from Sanwer and Vidhansabha Constituency-1 will be parked in the under-construction ISBT bus stand grounds after dropping the workers at Lavkush Square, MR-10 overbridge, and Chandragupta Maurya Square.

3. Vehicles of workers coming from Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone side can park behind Nakshatra Garden in front of Sica School in the parking lot on the empty ground.

4. Vehicles coming from Kshipra Mangalia of Vidhan Sabha area Sanwer, after dropping the workers will park all the vehicles on the empty ground in front of Sica School behind Nakshatra Garden.

5. The vehicles of VIP Officers and pass holder vehicles will be parked in the grounds of ITI Driving School.

