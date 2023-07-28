Bhopal: Shah Takes Over Command Of MP Election For First Time

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The assembly election in Madhya Pradesh will be fought under the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shah is arriving at Bhopal for the third time in 20 days.

He is also going to trip Indore this time. Shah will interact with media in Bhopal after five years. Shah was to come to Bhopal on Saturday. But now, he is arriving at the state capital on Sunday.

Shah will participate in the booth workers’ conference in Indore. He may also visit Janapav, the birthplace of Parshuram. According to sources, the purpose of his visit to this place is to woo the Brahmins.

Shah’s frequent visit to MP indicates he will make the election strategy this time. It is happening for the first time in MP that Shah is making strategy for the election.

In 2018, when Shah was the national president of the party, the command of the state election was in the hands of the state unit. He has taken over the reins of election this time. Before this, the elections of Gujarat and UP were fought under his supervision.

Shah recently conducted a survey through some agencies which are faithful to him. After the survey report, Shah himself has plunged into action. The Congress is worried about Shah taking a plunge into electioneering.

On the other hand, Shah taking over the reins of election has lessened the position of state party in-charge Murlidhar Rao, co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash in the election. Party’s national president JP Nadda will have no role in MP election.

Rao was handling social media and IT-related work till now, but these responsibilities have been given to Ashwini Vaishnav after Shah’s taking over the command of election.

Many election-related works, which Shivprakash was looking after have been handed over to poll in charge Bhupendra Yadav and in charge of election management committee Narendra Singh Tomar.

Leaders To Be Given Target

Amit Shah’s way of managing election is different from other leaders. So, the volume of state leaders’ work will increase. According to sources, senior leaders of the party will be given target. Seats will be distributed among the leaders, and each of them will work according to the target. They will report to Shah.

