Bhopal: Kuno Officials Struggle To Locate Missing Cheetah Nirva After Her Radio Collar Goes Out Of Order

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female Cheetah 'Nirva' has been missing from Kuno National Park since Thursday night. Despite several efforts, the forest team is unable to locate her as her radio collar went out of order. The park management is closely working with a technical team to trace her location. They have deployed multiple teams and are even taking assistance from local villagers to locate the missing Cheetah.

Cheetah Population Facing Infections

Cheetahs brought in from South Africa and Namibia to Kuno National Park are facing health issues, including infections. Wildlife experts are conducting health check-ups on these Cheetahs.

Due to the detected infections and health concerns, all Cheetahs roaming in the open jungle have been brought back to the enclosures. Thirteen Cheetahs have already been relocated.

The imported Cheetahs are under careful observation, and they are being examined to ensure their well-being.

The health check-ups are aimed at addressing any potential health risks and preventing any further spread of infections among the Cheetah population.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Fourth Cheetah Brought From Africa Dies At Kuno National Park

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)