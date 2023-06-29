Madhya Pradesh: Now, Cheetah Gamini Escapes Kuno National Park, Spotted Enjoying Monsoon Outside

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female cheetah, yet again, escaped from the Kuno National Park on Wednesday.

This time, it is not Aasha, but cheetah who made her way into the forests of Sheopur General Forest Range. The cheetah was spotted enjoying the pleasant weather in the greens.

According to Nai Dunia, to mitigate the risk of further escapes, a cheetah named Pawan has been kept in a larger enclosure.

Also, a recent clash between Namibian cheetahs Gaurav and Shaurya and South African cheetahs Vayu and Agni resulted in injuries to Agni. Following necessary medical treatment, Agni has been deemed fit for release.

Accompanying cheetah Vayu has also been reunited with Agni within this expanded habitat. Agni's condition has stabilized, and both cheetahs are currently under close observation in their new dwelling.

Kuno National Park, is home to a population of 17 cheetahs and a young cub. Most of these have been successfully released into the wild.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and evaluating strategies to ensure the well-being and protection of the cheetah population.

