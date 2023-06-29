 Madhya Pradesh: Now, Cheetah Gamini Escapes Kuno National Park, Spotted Enjoying Monsoon Outside
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Now, Cheetah Gamini Escapes Kuno National Park, Spotted Enjoying Monsoon Outside

Madhya Pradesh: Now, Cheetah Gamini Escapes Kuno National Park, Spotted Enjoying Monsoon Outside

Kuno National Park, is home to a population of 17 cheetahs and a young cub. Most of these have been successfully released into the wild.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female cheetah, yet again, escaped from the Kuno National Park on Wednesday.

This time, it is not Aasha, but cheetah who made her way into the forests of Sheopur General Forest Range. The cheetah was spotted enjoying the pleasant weather in the greens.

According to Nai Dunia, to mitigate the risk of further escapes, a cheetah named Pawan has been kept in a larger enclosure.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kuno Officials Try Hard To Capture And Release 4 More Cheetahs
article-image

Also, a recent clash between Namibian cheetahs Gaurav and Shaurya and South African cheetahs Vayu and Agni resulted in injuries to Agni. Following necessary medical treatment, Agni has been deemed fit for release.

Accompanying cheetah Vayu has also been reunited with Agni within this expanded habitat. Agni's condition has stabilized, and both cheetahs are currently under close observation in their new dwelling.

Kuno National Park, is home to a population of 17 cheetahs and a young cub. Most of these have been successfully released into the wild.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and evaluating strategies to ensure the well-being and protection of the cheetah population.

Read Also
Bhopal: Another Cheetah Released Into The Wild
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Students Demand To Reopen Damoh's Ganga Jamuna School, Say Were Not Forced To Wear Hijab

MP: Students Demand To Reopen Damoh's Ganga Jamuna School, Say Were Not Forced To Wear Hijab

Viral Video: Jabalpur Bride Makes Entry On Tractor, Leaves Guests Stunned

Viral Video: Jabalpur Bride Makes Entry On Tractor, Leaves Guests Stunned

MP: Union Minister Patel To Give Up Damoh Police's Security To Protest FIR Against His Loyalist In...

MP: Union Minister Patel To Give Up Damoh Police's Security To Protest FIR Against His Loyalist In...

Bhopal: Minister Says Lessons On Savarkar To Be Part Of MP School Syllabus; Cong Says Include Cow...

Bhopal: Minister Says Lessons On Savarkar To Be Part Of MP School Syllabus; Cong Says Include Cow...

MP: HC Orders Demolition Of Wall Blocking Access To School In Damoh

MP: HC Orders Demolition Of Wall Blocking Access To School In Damoh