Bhopal: Another Cheetah Released Into The Wild

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A male South African Cheetah was released into the wild of Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on Sunday. The name of this male cheetah is Suraj. Now, there are 10 cheetahs in the wild while seven are inside the enclosures.

Sheopur District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that Suraj had been released into the wild. The decision to release Suraj into the wild was taken after getting permission from Cheetah Steering Committee.

Cheetahs are being released into the wild as they have become adept at hunting skills and have learned to survive in the new environment.