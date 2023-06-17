 MP: Second Phase Of Cheetah Project Faces Hurdles As Mandsaur Villagers Oppose Fencing Of Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Second Phase Of Cheetah Project Faces Hurdles As Mandsaur Villagers Oppose Fencing Of Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary

MP: Second Phase Of Cheetah Project Faces Hurdles As Mandsaur Villagers Oppose Fencing Of Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary

While the authorities want to fence a 28 km long stretch of the sanctuary in order to prevent trespassing, the villagers are afraid that it will affect their traditional grazing practices.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Apart from the death of cheetahs at Kuno National Park, the Cheetah Relocation Project in India is facing yet another hurdle in its second phase as villagers in Mandsaur district are protesting against the fencing of Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary. According to a Times Of India report, the villagers have been joined by local political leaders in their agitation, due to which, the authorities have stopped the fencing work as of now.

While the authorities want to fence a 28 km long stretch of the sanctuary in order to prevent trespassing, the villagers are afraid that it will affect their traditional grazing practices. 

Read Also
6 Places In Amarkantak You Must Visit For Spiritual Yet Fun Summer Vacation
article-image

People of four villages around the area, namely Bassi, Booj, Rawali, Kudi and Janapani make their livelihood through cattles. The wildlife sanctuary has served as a grazing ground for these cattles for several years. Due to the fear of losing their livelihood, the villagers have threatened to agitate if the work resumes. 

The TOI report further states that the site is significant for the cheetah reintroduction programme and has been surveyed by the African team as well. 

Earlier, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had sanctioned Gandhi Sagar as a suitable habitat for the cheetahs and the fencing work was to be completed within six months. 

Read Also
On Cam: Drunk Youths Speed Cars To Run Over MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Brother In Gwalior
article-image

With the fencing work facing resistance from the local community, the project’s future is in a difficult situation until the authorities manage to convince the villagers.

Notably, eight Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were brought to Sheopur’s Kuno National Park and released into special enclosures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 last year as part of an ambitious reintroduction programme of the species.

Later, 12 cheetahs were brought to the national park from South Africa in February this year.

Read Also
Biparjoy Impact: Winds & Rains Cheer Up The Weekend Mood In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: Second Phase Of Cheetah Project Faces Hurdles As Mandsaur Villagers Oppose Fencing Of Gandhi...

MP: Second Phase Of Cheetah Project Faces Hurdles As Mandsaur Villagers Oppose Fencing Of Gandhi...

MP: Tiger Kishan Dies In Territorial Fight In Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, Leaves Behind Radha &...

MP: Tiger Kishan Dies In Territorial Fight In Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary, Leaves Behind Radha &...

Biparjoy Impact: Winds & Rains Cheer Up The Weekend Mood In Madhya Pradesh

Biparjoy Impact: Winds & Rains Cheer Up The Weekend Mood In Madhya Pradesh

On Cam: Drunk Youths Speed Cars To Run Over MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Brother In Gwalior

On Cam: Drunk Youths Speed Cars To Run Over MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Brother In Gwalior

6 Places In Amarkantak You Must Visit For Spiritual Yet Fun Summer Vacation

6 Places In Amarkantak You Must Visit For Spiritual Yet Fun Summer Vacation