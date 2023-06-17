 Biparjoy Impact: Winds & Rains Cheer Up The Weekend Mood In Madhya Pradesh
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyclone Biparjoy triggered rains and strong winds in parts of Madhya Pradesh. Yes, the evening showers in Bhopal of Friday was the Biparjoy's impact!

The cyclone's impact in the central state can be seen till June 20-21.

On the other hand, monsoon is on the verge of arrival in the state. Hence, the pre-monsoon activities have already started in form of strong winds with the velocity of 25km/h.

According to meteorologists, there will be a drop in the day temperature in Western Madhya Pradesh from Saturday onwards, but there may be heat wave at some places in Eastern Madhya Pradesh.

Rain is expected at some districts of Bhopal, Ujjain and Indore division on Saturday evening. There is also a possibility of light rain in Gwalior, Chambal and Sagar divisions on Sunday.

It's going to be a Rainy Monday!

On Monday, in the districts of Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol division of Eastern Madhya Pradesh, there is a possibility of heavy rain with high speed winds. By June 24, there is also a possibility of south-west monsoon entering Madhya Pradesh via eastern Madhya Pradesh.

