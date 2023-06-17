Indore: BSF Cycle Rally To Create Awareness About Yoga

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of celebration of IXth International Yoga Day, Central School of Weapons & Tactics, Border security Force organised a cycle rally in various area of city on Friday to spread awareness about yoga.

As many as 150 personnel including Mahila Praharis all in bicycle started the Cyclothone event from the CSWT Campus near Airport at Bijasan road, in early morning. It was flagged off by Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, IG, CSWT, BSF. The team consisting of officers, subordinate officers and other ranks was led by Tirtha Acarya, Commandant (Trg & Support) of CSWT. The cycle rally passed through various parts of the Indore city, which was piloted by BSF motorcycles and was escorted by light motor vehicles.

Patriotic songs along with slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', 'Jaihind' etc and holding banners & flax boards displaying benefits of yoga on BSF vehicles put up a magnificent show displaying nationalistic fervor in the area.

Overwhelming response from the local populace was found en route, which was a morale booster to the troops.

The event was organised in celebration series of International Yoga Day 2023 to promote awareness about yoga and meditation.