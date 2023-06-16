 Madhya Pradesh: CMHO Held Taking Rs 10k Bribe By Lokayukta Sleuths In Agar Malwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: CMHO Held Taking Rs 10k Bribe By Lokayukta Sleuths In Agar Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: CMHO Held Taking Rs 10k Bribe By Lokayukta Sleuths In Agar Malwa

After verification of complaint, a trap was laid and Kuril was caught accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Lokayukta sleuths caught a senior health official red-handed accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a doctor in Agar-Malwa district on Friday.

Agar-Malwa in-charge chief medical & health officer (CMHO) Ramesh Chandra Kuril was arrested by team of special establishment of Madhya Pradesh.

Kuril had demanded Rs 20,000 from a contractual child specialist Dr Bhagwan Das Rajauriya for not putting any adverse remark on his extension proposal, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Talaan said. Kuril brought it down to Rs 10,000 after negotiation, he said.

After verification of complaint, a trap was laid and Kuril was caught accepting Rs 10,000 as bribe. The money was recovered from his possession at his government quarter near Dussehra Maidan on Friday. The official said that the accused CMHO was arrested and a case was registered in this regard. Further investigation in this case was under progress, said DSP Talaan.

Read Also
Adipurush Special: Sindhu Sena Reaches Theater Dressed as Lord Rama, Sita & Hanuman In Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CMHO Held Taking Rs 10k Bribe By Lokayukta Sleuths In Agar Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: CMHO Held Taking Rs 10k Bribe By Lokayukta Sleuths In Agar Malwa

Weather Update: MP Feels 'Biparjoy' Impact In Form Of Rains & Strong Winds

Weather Update: MP Feels 'Biparjoy' Impact In Form Of Rains & Strong Winds

MP: CBI Court Sentences Two Convicts To 7 years' Rigorous Imprisonment In Vyapam Case

MP: CBI Court Sentences Two Convicts To 7 years' Rigorous Imprisonment In Vyapam Case

MP Has Become 'Apradh Pradesh', Scam State Under CM Chouhan, Says Congress' Kamal Nath

MP Has Become 'Apradh Pradesh', Scam State Under CM Chouhan, Says Congress' Kamal Nath

MP: Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Showroom In Ujjain, No Casualty Reported

MP: Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Showroom In Ujjain, No Casualty Reported