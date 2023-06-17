Indore: IDA Focused On Completing Flyovers' Piling Work Before Monsoon

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Development Authority is focussing on the completion of piling work of the flyovers under construction in the city before the monsoon.

On Friday a city-wide inspection was done by the higher officials of IDA in this connection. “Various development works were inspected, in which emphasis was laid mainly on the construction works of flyovers,” said officials.

A joint inspection was also done by the officers regarding the inter-departmental problems being faced in various works.

Chairman Chawda said that a coordination meeting was held with the concerned officials of the Traffic Department, Municipal Corporation at Khajrana Square where 50% of the pier foundation work has been completed. In the meeting, discussion was held with the Municipal Corporation for construction of another pier.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Mobile Towers Not To Be Installed In Vikram Nagar In Mhow

At Bhanwarkuan Square, pile foundation on one side is almost complete and the work of pile foundation on the other side is going on.

It has been directed that such constructions should be completed before the rainy season to avoid hindrance.

Rotary removed from Khajrana Square

The rotary at Khajrana Square was shifted today while the Sahastrabhau idol that was there in the middle of the rotary had been shifted in April in view of the construction of the flyover.

Read Also MP Shankar Lalwani Inaugurates New Cargo Terminal At Indore Airport