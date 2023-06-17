 On Cam: Drunk Youths Speed Cars To Run Over MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Brother In Gwalior
On Cam: Drunk Youths Speed Cars To Run Over MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Brother In Gwalior

The accused tried to run Babloo over three times, however he managed to dodge the attempts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 05:21 PM IST
On Cam: Youths Try To Run Over MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Brother In Gwalior After He Stops Them From Drinking

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of drunk youths allegedly tried to run over MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar’s younger brother in Gwalior on Friday night after he stopped them from beating the restaurant staff. The incident has been caught on CCTV.

Gwalior police have arrested five people in the case while one is still on the run.

Satendra alias Babloo Tomar runs a family restaurant under Purani Chhawni police station area. A group of youths were celebrating birthday in their Scorpio and Alcazar cars nearby. When the restaurant staff tried to stop them from drinking further as they were already high. This irked them and started beating the staff members.

MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar’s younger brother Satendra alias Babloo Tomar

MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar’s younger brother Satendra alias Babloo Tomar |

Babloo Tomar then reached the spot to bring the situation under control but the youth instead tried to run him over. The accused tried to run Babloo over three times, however he managed to dodge the attempts. 

Babloo called the police and informed them about the incident. The accused were identified as residents of Morena with the help of CCTV installed at the restaurant. While police have caught five accused from their houses overnight, one is still at large.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

