On Cam: Drunk Youths Speed Cars To Run Over MP Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Brother In Gwalior

On Cam: Youths Try To Run Over MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar's Brother In Gwalior After He Stops Them From Drinking | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A group of drunk youths allegedly tried to run over MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar’s younger brother in Gwalior on Friday night after he stopped them from beating the restaurant staff. The incident has been caught on CCTV.

Read Also 6 Places In Amarkantak You Must Visit For Spiritual Yet Fun Summer Vacation

Gwalior police have arrested five people in the case while one is still on the run.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Satendra alias Babloo Tomar runs a family restaurant under Purani Chhawni police station area. A group of youths were celebrating birthday in their Scorpio and Alcazar cars nearby. When the restaurant staff tried to stop them from drinking further as they were already high. This irked them and started beating the staff members.

MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar’s younger brother Satendra alias Babloo Tomar |

Babloo Tomar then reached the spot to bring the situation under control but the youth instead tried to run him over. The accused tried to run Babloo over three times, however he managed to dodge the attempts.

Babloo called the police and informed them about the incident. The accused were identified as residents of Morena with the help of CCTV installed at the restaurant. While police have caught five accused from their houses overnight, one is still at large.