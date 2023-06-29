 Bhopal: Kuno Officials Try Hard To Capture And Release 4 More Cheetahs
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For past two days, Kuno National Park officials are making efforts to catch four out of seven cheetahs kept inside the enclosures so that they can be released into the wild.

However, their efforts are yet to bear fruits. Cheetah Steering Committee has given consent to release four more cheetahs into the wild. “Today (Wednesday) also, we tried to capture four cheetahs from enclosures but rainfall stopped us.

Now, efforts will be made on Thursday to catch them and release them into the wild,” said a senior Park official. Meanwhile, veterinarians are treating wounds of cheetah Agni who was injured in a territorial fight with pair of Gaurav and Shaurya on Monday night.

“As there was possibility that Agni could get stressed while remaining alone, his coalition partner Vayu was also released in his enclosure,” said a forest officer. In territorial fight, Agni had received wounds on chest, legs and other parts. As it is monsoon season hence open wounds take more time to heal.

